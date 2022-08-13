Freedom Rallies across Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:41 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Army personnel exhibiting combat skills as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at Parade Ground in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Saturday that around 1.2 crore flags have been distributed in Telangana and appealed to the people to participate in the mass rendering of the National Anthem on August 16 at 11.30 am.

As part of Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana (mass rendering of the national anthem) has been scheduled on this day by the State government. This programme will be held in all the Gram Panchayats, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), important traffic junctions, landmarks, educational institutions, government offices, markets etc.

The Chief Secretary was speaking after participating in a ‘Freedom Rally’ organised on Saturday by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The programme saw participation from Ministers, MLAs, top bureaucrats and GHMC staff who waved the tricolour, raised slogans and participated in the rally. The rally started at GHMC Head Office and headed to Tank Bund.

Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu committee chairman K Keshava Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others participated.

The rallies were also held in all the six zones of GHMC with many civic body staff, resident welfare associations and elected representatives including corporators participating in it.

GHMC officials and Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are going around commercial establishments including malls and asking them to deck up their premises to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Simultaneously, GHMC officials are gearing up for the Janapada Kalakarula Pradarshini scheduled on August 14 and Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Ministers inspect arrangement for closing ceremonoy



Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu Committee Chairman K Keshav Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and other officials inspected arrangements being made for the closing-ceremony of the celebrations on August 22 at LB Stadium here.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will attend the ceremony at 3 pm. As many as 2,000 people from different parts of the State are expected to attend the event which will continue till 6 pm. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other senior officials were also present.

‘Azadi Mahotsav’ begins at Parade Ground

General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral inaugurated the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ mega event with children releasing tricolour balloons and unfurling of national flag by para motor and para sailing teams at the Army Parade Grounds in Secunderabad here on Saturday.

The inaugural ceremony was followed by the scintillating display of Lazium, Kalaripayattu, Malkhamb and musical symphony by military band. The crowd was mesmerised by the daring display of motorcycle stunts and rides by Dare Devils.

The History Corner was thronged by the local populace, keen to catch glimpses of the glorious history of the Indian Army. The second day of the event will be held on Sunday and will begin at 1 pm. In addition to the above events, cultural programmes and felicitation of Veer Naris besides gallantry award winners will be presented.