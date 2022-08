| Freedom Run From Falaknuma Palace To Charminar On Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:16 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: A Freedom Run will be organized from Falaknuma Palace to Charminar on Thursday at 5.45 am by the Falaknuma Division police.

Falaknuma ACP Shaik Jahangeer will flag off the run which will cover around four kilometres, DCP (South) P Sai Chaitanya said.