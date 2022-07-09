Fresh encroachments by tribals at Koya Pochamguda prevented: Forest department

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Mancherial: Authorities of the forest department reiterated that they prevented fresh encroaching of forest lands by tribals at Koya Pochamguda hamlet under Makulapet village in Dandepalli mandal.

In a statement, the officials clarified that they opposed the attempts of the tribals dwelling in the hamlet to occupy 25 acres of land situated in Kawal Tiger Reserve by felling trees and clearing waste plants at the spot for the past few months. The tribals resorted to attack against the staffers of the forest department for asking them not to encroach upon the forest land.

There is no link between the long pending Podu land issue and this fresh encroachment of forest land. The forest department never focused on the tribals who were tilling the lands since two decades. It is trying to prevent the fresh encroachments by holding consultations with the tribals and counselling them. The efforts are being made as part of the duty of the department to protect the forest land, mentioned in the statement.

Field Director to Kawal Tiger Reserve CP Vinod Kumar said that certain organisations were politicising the issue by provoking the gullible tribals. The officials stated that the tribals assaulted the staffers of the department and vandalised a jeep, using women and children as cover. They informed that the fresh encroachment was the cause of the conflict. Stringent action will be initiated against those who violate Acts relating to Forest conservation, they warned.