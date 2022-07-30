From being a good cop to playing a bad cop in ‘The Gray Man’, Chris Evans spills the beans on his journey

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

Hyderabad: With sequences shot in cities all across the world power packed with thrill and action, streaming now on Netflix is ‘The Gray Man’, directed by the Russo brothers, starring Chris Evan as a psychopathic adversary of the Gray Man himself. Evans, who plays Llyod Hansen, will go to any lengths to retrieve a very controversial asset from the Sierra Six.

Former CIA recruit Lloyd Hansen worked there for five-and-a-half months prior to being fired for using force without authorisation and exhibiting irrational behaviour. Chris Evans, who has mostly played the good cop, spilled the beans about what it was like being the bad cop, “As I read the screenplay, I couldn’t help but be captivated by Lloyd. I don’t frequently have the opportunity to play those kinds of characters, but it was really so well-written. I doubt that is how others perceive me. However, as an actor, you’re itching to perform things like that.”

Much in contrast with Chris Evans’ previous heroic roles, Lloyd Hansen makes the job given to him uncomfortably personal as an antagonist as described by Ryan Gosling who plays the Gray Man. Expressing his character, Evans says, “Lloyd is at his most dangerous when he’s at his most friendly.” Catch the never seen before madness of your favourite star turning hot.