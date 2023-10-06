From hot idlis to puri, students binge on breakfast

Students were treated to scrumptious breakfast under the Chief Minister’ s Breakfast Scheme.

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 10:54 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

IT Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with students after launching the CM’s Breakfast Scheme at Government High School for Girls, West Marredpally, on Friday.

Hyderabad: This Friday was different for students as they started to trickle into the Government High School for Girls, West Marredpally. For, awaiting them were plates, water bottles and carriers with hot idlis and sambar, upma and chutney, puri and aloo kurma!

Before they commenced classes, students were treated to scrumptious breakfast under the Chief Minister’ s Breakfast Scheme launched by IT Minister KT Rama Rao in the school premises on Friday.

Students were in for a surprise as the Minister himself handed over plates, served food and also had breakfast with them. They finished the breakfast with specially made cashew Kesari sweet.

Describing the breakfast as tasty and nutritious, Rama Rao read through the menu and asked the students to call up the officials if they do not get food as per the menu. He also distributed new steel plates and glasses that can be used for breakfast and mid-day meal in the school.

Apart from girl students of this school, students who arrived from other nearby government schools termed the breakfast scheme as a good initiative. Some students at this school attend morning classes without having breakfast as their parents get busy with work in the morning.

One such was Class X student S Vaishali. She said, “My father works as a security guard, while my mother is into housekeeping in a hospital. They leave for work in the morning. So, I skip breakfast and have lunch at school. Now that the breakfast scheme is launched it will benefit us.”

Another Class X student, Amrutha Varshini, said she attends tuition early in the morning and does not have enough time for breakfast. “After 5 am tuition classes, I come to school and directly have lunch. As breakfast is now provided in the school, it will benefit us,” she said.

According to school headmaster, M Manohara Chary, some students do not have breakfast regularly and there have been instances of students fainting in the assembly. “As a precautionary measure, we keep biscuits and chocolates in the school. This breakfast initiative will support students a lot,” he added.

Also Read CM Breakfast scheme is aimed at satiating hunger of the poor students: Indrakaran