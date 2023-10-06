KCR’s initiatives driven with vision, humanitarian approach: Harish Rao

Harish Rao officially launched the Chief Minister's Breakfast scheme at Raviryal Zilla Parishad school in Rangareddy district on Friday

Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Finance Minister Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched numerous initiatives driven with a vision and commitment to humanitarian causes. He officially launched the Chief Minister’s Breakfast (CM Breakfast) scheme at Raviryal Zilla Parishad school in Rangareddy district on Friday.

Harish Rao along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy served breakfast to students, marking the launch of the ambitious initiative. The Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme aims to provide nutritious breakfast to students in government schools, covering over 23 lakh students from Classes 1 to 10, spanning 27,147 schools across the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Finance Minister said the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme is a boon for impoverished children and such a comprehensive breakfast programme is unparalleled anywhere else in the country. Though Tamil Nadu implements a similar scheme, only children upto Class 5 benefit from it. “Telangana is the only State in the country to offer breakfast to students in such a comprehensive manner. This initiative is set to bring about a transformative change in the education system,” he said.

Harish Rao stated that Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao has a track record of implementing successful schemes that lead to societal change. He cited examples such as the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme which not only provides financial assistance to women, but has also contributed to reducing child marriages. He also noted the success of the KCR Kits in ensuring 100 per cent institutional deliveries and the Mission Bhagiratha scheme, which provides safe drinking water, reducing seasonal diseases.

“Similarly, the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme also goes beyond filling students’ stomachs and aims to curb dropouts in schools, support educational institutions, and revolutionise the education system,” he added.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy reiterated that the Chief Minister’s Breakfast scheme was launched with a humanitarian perspective, especially for disadvantaged students. She lauded the development of government schools as viable alternatives to private institutions and underscored the provision of nutritious meals to students.

Several dignitaries including MP G Ranjith Reddy and Rangareddy Zilla Parishad Chairperson Theegala Anitha Reddy, along with elected representatives, and government officials, also participated in the event.

