FSL team collects samples from blast site at SB Organics

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 08:35 PM

Assistant Director CFSL Venkat Raj is collecting samples of checmils from blast site at SB Oragnics in Sangareddy district on Friday..

Sangareddy: Assistant Director of Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL) Venkat Raj along with his team visited SB Organics Limited where a reactor blast claimed the lives of six employees, leaving 30 injured.

Venkatraj has said they would take the samples to the lab for tests to find the reason behind the explosion.

Jinnaram Inspector Sudheer Kumar, Hathnoora SI Subash Goud and others accompanied them. Meanwhile, the condition of the seven employees, who were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, is said to be still critical.