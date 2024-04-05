FSL team collects samples from blast site at SB Organics

The team collected samples of the different chemicals found on the site at Chandpur village in Hathnoora mandal on Friday.
Sangareddy: Assistant Director of Central Forensic Science Lab (CFSL) Venkat Raj along with his team visited SB Organics Limited where a reactor blast claimed the lives of six employees, leaving 30 injured.
The team collected samples of the different chemicals found on the site at Chandapur village in Hathnoora mandal on Friday.
Venkatraj has said they would take the samples to the lab for tests to find the reason behind the explosion.
Jinnaram Inspector Sudheer Kumar, Hathnoora SI Subash Goud and others accompanied them. Meanwhile, the condition of the seven employees, who were undergoing treatment at different hospitals, is said to be still critical.