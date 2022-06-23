Lorry carrying wheat goes up in flames in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:18 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Sangareddy: A lorry carrying a load of wheat went up in flames at Turka Khanapur village of Hathnoora Mandal on Thursday. When the smoke started emanating out of the lorry engine due to a technical glitch, the driver and cleaner stopped the vehicle and jumped out of the vehicle safely. Within no time, the lorry was engulfed in flames and it was reduced to ashes before the fire tender reached the spot. The wheat was being transported from Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad by a trader. The Hathnoora Police have registered a case.