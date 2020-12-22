FUJITSU Image Scanner SP-1130N: Simple and network compatible scanners

“The scanner combines the robustness, reliability, compactness and single usability required for business and will contribute to the efficiency of desk jobs and receptions.”

Bengaluru: Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited today announced the launch of the SP-1130N, network compatible scanners with simple operation and high reliability for business use.

“SP-1130N, the latest scanner model with network connection, is a high value entry level model with excellent basic performance being developed mainly in response to the demand in the emerging markets,” said Hirotoshi Kakegawa, Head, IPG Division, Fujitsu Solutions India Private Limited.

“The scanner combines the robustness, reliability, compactness and single usability required for business and will contribute to the efficiency of desk jobs and receptions.” Key features

Network compatible compact scanner for everyone, anywhere The compact installation area of SP-1130N enables installation in limited spaces such as reception counters or desktops. And even with its compact body, the scanner supports both high-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 connection and wired network connection, so that it can be used not only near the computer but also in various places under the network environment. The simple operation panel with two buttons: “Scan/Stop” and “Power ON/OFF”, allows easy operation and minimizes risk of human error for any small organization without an IT department.

Stable paper feeding performance to promote operational efficiency SP-1130N stable scanning of 30 papers per minute (A4 color, duplex 200/300dpi) assists stress-free and stable operation even in busy business scenes where swift operation is required. With its brake roller to separate each page, and ultra-sonic sensor to detect multifeeds, SP-1130N can accurately feed various documents, papers from thin to thick and plastic cards such as ID cards, so that operators need not worry about unexpected interrupts, rescans, or damaged documents.

Software to reduce tasks

Since PaperStream IP and PaperStream Capture are bundled together, customers can use image processing functions available with other fi Series1 models. Wrinkles, smudges, and background patterns on scanned images are removed and automatically optimized for Optical Character Recognition (OCR) processing, so that optimal images can be created without individual tuning. Scanned documents can also be sorted based on barcode recognition, zone OCR recognition and document layout, to greatly reduce operator workload.

For more information on Fujitsu scanners: https://www.fujitsu.com/in/products/computing/peripheral/scanners/ https://www.fujitsu.com/in/products/computing/peripheral/scanners/business/