Annual Day celebrated with gaiety in PMS Alwal

Pallavi Model School, Alwal celebrated its Annual Day virtually with enthusiasm. The school complimented its teachers and students saying that they adapted to online teaching and learning quickly to meet the academic goals in the backdrop of restrictions enforced to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. All credit goes to Chairman M Komarraiah who trained teachers quickly to be well equipped with technology, the school said.

Annual day is an occasion that spreads joy and is a platform to showcase talent where students would want to outsmart the other in healthy competition. The theme for this year was ‘Crescendo’ for students of grade VI to XII. Crescendo is the celebration of the co-existence of the four river valley civilizations at its niche. The brilliance added by the beauty in marble, the symbol of love pepped up the whole occasion while the classic life of Ashoka depicting tolerance, a reformation filled pride amongst the audience.

Addressing students Principal Sunir Nagi emphasized the joy of online classes and the innovations it has taught. Virtual learning has proven to be a blessing in disguise creating a manifesto of technology in its own way. Students of all age groups have explored and expanded their knowledge in various fields of cinematography be it graphics, video making, animation and even acting and scripting, the Principal said.

The atmosphere and the ambiance gleamed despite the e-platform with cheerful students, encouraging parents, committed teachers, motivating principals from all branches of Pallavi and DPS Nacharam and Nadergul. Academic Director T Sudha, directors constant support kept everyone moving, the school said. P Raghuveer, IFS graced the occasion as chief guest. The joy and excitement shared by all the stakeholders coming together through technology created a relaxed and looping moment. The annual function ended with a vote of thanks speech by Vice-Principal Vidyadhari Rao who mentioned every effort that had in its way made the programme a grand success.

