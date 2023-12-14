Hyderabad: All India Craft Mela to kickstart at Shilparamam from Dec 15

Hyderabad: For the benefit of the art and craft lovers of Hyderabad, Shilparamam is all set to host All India Crafts Mela 2023, from December 15 to 31. The event, which is organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, to promote and encourage the handloom and handicrafts artisans, will be open from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

The fair will be inaugurated by Jupally Krishna Rao, Minister for Tourism, Youth Advancement, Archeology & Museums, and Prohibition & Excise, at 5 pm on December 16.

Several craftsmen, weavers, and award-winning artisans from across the country will take part in the event. Over 500 stalls will showcase a diverse array of traditional crafts, including handlooms, jute creations, handicrafts, terracotta, blue pottery, stone-cutting wood carving, and more.

In addition to the stalls, the fair will feature live craft demonstrations by craftsmen, offering visitors a firsthand look at intricate techniques. Cultural programmes along with classical performances in Kuchipudi, Kathak, Mohiniattam, and Bharatanatyam are organized every evening for the audience.