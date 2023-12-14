Hyderabad weekend guide: Comedy, theatre, mental health and more

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:33 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Hyderabad: From Sapan Verma’s comedy to mental health awareness at UDAAN and, creative exploration at Maker Faire, Hyderabad ensures a vibrant weekend with laughter, creativity, and festive cheer. Here are a few diverse events to explore this weekend.

‘Shame on Me’ by Sapan Verma:

Stand-up comic Sapan Verma is all set to arrive in Hyderabad with his killer observations and hilarious storytelling, ensuring a night filled with laughter through his impeccable humour.

When: December 17, 6 pm

Where: Bhaskara Auditorium, Khairatabad

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Maker Faire:

The event is a celebration of science, technology, engineering, arts, and crafts. It hosts an array of 80 workshops and 40 interactive zones spanning ceramics, pottery, 3D printing, robotics, cosplay, gond art, laser cutting, resin art, painting, sketching, and much more.

When: December 16 & 17, 10 am to 8 pm.

Where: T-works, Raidurg

Registrations: Check https://makerfaire.tworks.in/

Manam Theatre Festival:

The vibrant festival is dedicated to bringing diverse, inclusive, and unconventional stories to Hyderabad through contemporary acts, experimental productions, and innovative interpretations.

When, What & Where:

December 15 – ‘Biryani Aur Haleem’ by Sutradhar

December 16 – ‘The Far Post’ by Dur Se Brothers

December 17 – ‘Elephant in the Room’ by Dur Se Brothers

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Origami discovery workshop:

Called “Folded Beginnings”, the workshop for beginners covers the art’s history, fundamental principles of paper folding, basic folds tutorial and more!

When: December 16, 4 pm.

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Signature Green vibes:

Brace yourself for a unique outdoor celebration in nature as you indulge in locally inspired cuisines and farm-to-table experiences. The event features a line-up of performances by Shilpa Rao, Bhuwin, and When Chai Met Toast.

When: December 16, 3 pm.

Where: Boulder Hills Golf & Country Club, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Sunday Soul Sante: Christmas edition:

The 15th edition of Sunday Soul Sante, is back in the city, this time, with the magic of Christmas! The event is a celebration of art, music, and holiday cheer, with live band ‘Jammers’ and ‘Twin Strings’.

When: December 17, 11 am to 10 pm.

Where: HITEX Exhibition Center, Izzathnagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

UDAAN – Hyderabad’s Mental Health Festival:

Open to people from all walks of life, the event focuses on creating better awareness through events, performances, and reflections to create a positive dialogue around mental health.

When: December 17, 3 pm onwards

Where: Gymkhana Hockey Grounds, Secunderabad

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Christmas tree lighting:

Join the night filled with festive cheer and enchantment as you indulge in live musical performances, appearances by Santa, exciting holiday giveaways and surprises, and spectacular light displays and decorations.

When: December 16 & 17, 10.30 am to 10.30 pm.

Where: Raichandani Mall, Kompally

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider