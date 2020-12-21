G9 emerge basketball champions

In the under-16 boys category, Grizzlies downed AVR 12-19 for the title while The Future Kids School girls defeated ST Joseph’s Public School 13-10 for the title

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: G9 team rode on good shows from Dinesh Reddy, Goutham and Kothari to defeat NPA Basketball Club 18-16 in a closely-fought match to emerge champions in the under-22 category in the FIBA 3×3 basketball tournament at the Apollo Health City on Monday.

In the under-16 boys category, Grizzlies downed AVR 12-19 for the title while The Future Kids School girls defeated ST Joseph’s Public School 13-10 for the title.

Results: Final

Under-22: Men: G9 19 (Dinesh Reddy 6, Goutham 6, Kothari 5) bt NPA Basketball Club 16 (Salman Khan 6, Rahul 5, Sudershan 4);

Under-16 Boys: Grizzlies 12 (Rithvik Chitla 5, Mutyam Venkata Sai Kritin 4, Amogh Yerra 3) bt AVR 9 (Abhinav 3, Rithvik 3, Deepak 3);

Girls: The Future Kids School 13 (Shreya 5, Medha 4, Adithi 4) bt St Joseph’s Public School 10 (Ragamayee 4, Yeseshwini 3, Vindhya 3).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .