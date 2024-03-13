G9’s winning run continues at Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament

G9 continued their good run of form by triumphing over Telangana Youth A with a commanding 81-64 victory in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament
Hyderabad: G9 continued their good run of form by triumphing over Telangana Youth A with a commanding 81-64 victory in the 5th Samuel Vasanth Kumar Memorial Basketball Tournament held at YMCA Secunderabad on Wednesday.
For the winners, Sravan Kumar was the top performer with a score of 25 and Chandrashekar and Sameer contributed with crucial 19 and 12 each. For Telangana Youth side, Dhruv Boppanna scored 28 in losing cause.
Earlier, G9 recorded victories over YMCA Hyderabad and Saints in their first and second matches respectively. With three wins, G9 topped the Group C to qualify for the Super League stage of the competition.
Results: G9 81 (Sravan Kumar 25, Chandrashekar 19, Sameer 12) bt Telangana Youth A 64 (Dhruv Boppanna 28, Suryansh 12).