Gaami: The crowdfunding mini-budget film is now making profits at the box office

Gaami is a must-watch theatrical experience for its visual quality and technical execution.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: Gaami, written and directed by Vidyadhar Kagita, was made on a very low budget with huge funds from the crowd and the rest handled by Karthik Sabareesh. The film was made for nearly five years and was released last Friday in theaters.

Gaami is a must-watch theatrical experience for its visual quality and technical execution. Attaining such a global standard on a minimal budget is almost impossible, and the Gaami team proved it all wrong with their extreme efforts. Gaami is one such kind of film that comes in ages on Telugu big screens, and the Telugu audience welcomed it with all praise.

Gaami collected 20.3 crore gross at the worldwide box office in just 3 days. The film crossed its breakeven mark in all areas of release and is in profit now. As there are no blockbusters at the box office currently, Gaami is going to have a dream run this week too, with word of mouth from the audience and good reviews from the critics and media as well.

Let us see how big this small film will grow. Meanwhile, you can read our review of Gaami here below.