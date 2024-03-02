Morning News Today: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, India Defence Deals worth Rs 39,125 Cr, Gaami Trailer

Today's Morning News includes: First US moon lander in 50 years goes silent India signs Rs 39,125 cr worth defence deals Sandeshkhali: PM slams TMC Pvt sector experts to join key govt posts LS Polls
Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: First US moon lander in 50 years goes silent India signs Rs 39,125 cr worth defence deals Sandeshkhali: PM slams TMC Pvt sector experts to join key govt posts LS Polls: Google, fact-checkers to curb misinformation Nine injured in ‘IED’ blast at B’luru eatery Hyderabad’s zero-commission ride app launched Farmers first, politics can wait Australia on top, NZ face uphill battle ‘Gaami’ trailer promises an adventurous fare