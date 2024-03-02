Morning News Today: Rameshwaram Cafe Blast, India Defence Deals worth Rs 39,125 Cr, Gaami Trailer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 09:01 AM

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: First US moon lander in 50 years goes silent India signs Rs 39,125 cr worth defence deals Sandeshkhali: PM slams TMC Pvt sector experts to join key govt posts LS Polls: Google, fact-checkers to curb misinformation Nine injured in ‘IED’ blast at B’luru eatery Hyderabad’s zero-commission ride app launched Farmers first, politics can wait Australia on top, NZ face uphill battle ‘Gaami’ trailer promises an adventurous fare