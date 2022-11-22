Gadwal MLA in controversy over ‘manhandling’ official

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:12 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Gadwal: Gadwal MLA B Krishna Mohan Reddy landed himself in a controversy after he allegedly man-handled a government official here on Tuesday.

The MLA was upset with the Gurukal School Principal RC Vengal Reddy, for starting the inaugural function of the school building before the scheduled time and without following protocol.

A video that went viral shows the MLA pushing the official by his neck. The MLA told the media that it was an unfortunate incident and that he did not deliberately manhandle the official.