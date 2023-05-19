Gadwal police warn of stern action against spurious seed sellers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Jogualamba Gadwal SP K Srujana participates in Video Conference.

Jogulamba Gadwal: The district police on Friday warned of stern action against spurious seed sellers and advised farmers to be wary of such products.

At a meeting held here, Superintendent of Police, K Srujana has directed the officials to curb the menace of spurious seeds and take strict action against those indulging in the spurious seed trade.

She also instructed all field-level police officers to exhibit zero tolerance against offenders involved in the production, distribution, and sale of spurious seeds by booking cases under the PD Act.

Advising farmers to buy only seeds certified by agriculture department officials, she also

said that special task force teams have been appointed in coordination with agriculture officials in the district. These teams are tasked with surprise checks in fertilizers shops and seed manufacturing units.

To prevent the flow of inferior quality seed into the district seven check posts are being set up in villages- Ryalampad, Balgera, Nandinne, Rajoli, Pullur, Irkiched, and Bairapuram, she added.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali conducted a video conference along with the DGP, Home Secretary, ADG Law and Order, Multi Zonal IGs, and all CPs and SPs to check spurious seeds in Hyderabad today.

