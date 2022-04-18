Gadwal: Tension prevailed at Bandi’s yatra

Gadwal: Mild tension prevailed at Vemula village, Itikyala mandal here on Monday during State BJP president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra after workers from BJP and TRS entered into heated arguments and a vehicle was damaged in the process. The police had to intervene and disperse the angry workers from both the parties to prevent any untoward incidents.

It all began, when TRS workers raised slogans against the BJP president and demanded him to clarify his stand on the paddy procurement. They also wanted him to prevail upon the Central Government to reduce the rising fuel prices. In response, the BJP party workers raised anti-TRS Government slogans.

Soon as tempers ran high, the workers tried to engage but the police intervened and dispersed them.

Earlier addressing the gathering in Vemula, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay lashed out at the TRS Government for its failure in curbing the spurious seeds menace in the State. Even as the farming community was getting adversely affected due to the supply of spurious seeds, the TRS Government had not addressed the issue, he said.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao failed in drawing the rightful share of River Krishna water from Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme, which helps the farming community in Alampur constituency,” charged Bandi Sanjay. Meanwhile, BJP National vice president DK Aruna came down heavily on the TRS party for obstructing the BJP State president’s padayatra. Unable to digest the overwhelming response for Bandi Sanjay’s yatra, TRS workers were trying to obstruct his yatra, she said.

“BJP leaders and workers will not step back due to attacks by TRS workers and will further intensify our agitations in Telangana,” said DK Aruna.

