Samsung unveils Galaxy M55 5G, Galaxy M15 5G

The latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series offer users a superior smartphone experience with Super AMOLED Plus display, monster battery and powerful processors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 05:46 PM

Gurugram: Samsung announced the launch of two monster devices, Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, with several segment-leading features. The latest additions to the popular Galaxy M series offer users a superior smartphone experience with Super AMOLED Plus display, monster battery and powerful processors.

“We are pushing the boundaries of innovation with the new Galaxy M55 5G and Galaxy M15 5G, two stunning devices that are ready to power the infinite passions of young MZ consumers,” said Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Division, Samsung India.

Styling

The Galaxy M55 5G is super sleek and light weight, measuring only 7.8mm in width. It will be available in two colours – Light Green and Denim Black, while Galaxy M15 5G will be available in three colours including Celestial Blue, Stone Grey and Blue Topaz.

Performance

Galaxy M55 5G is powered by 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen1 processor which delivers a monster mobile gaming experience with high-speed connectivity along with high-quality audio and visuals.

The Galaxy M15 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+, which is capable of handling demanding tasks with ease.

Battery

Galaxy M55 5G packs in 5000 mAh battery that enables long sessions of browsing, gaming and binge watching. It also supports 45W super-fast charging. Meanwhile, the Galaxy M15 5G comes with segment-best 6000 mAh battery that can power the smartphone for up to two days.

Display

The M55 5G features a 6.7” Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display with 120Hz refresh rate that provides higher quality colour contrast giving an immersive viewing experience It comes with 1000 nits of high brightness mode and Vision Booster technology ensuring that users can enjoy their favourite content even under bright sunlight. Galaxy M15 5G features segment-best 6.5” Super AMOLED display.

Camera

The Galaxy M55 5G features a 50MP (OIS) No Shake Camera to shoot high-resolution and shake-free videos and photos eliminating blurred images caused by hand tremors or accidental shakes. The camera setup also includes an 8MP Ultra-Wide lens along with a 50MP high-resolution front camera for detailed, sharper selfies. It comes with Nightography, allowing users to capture stunning low-light shots and videos, thanks to the Big Pixel technology. Its camera comes with AI-enhanced features such as Image Clipper and Object Eraser. Galaxy M15 5G sports a 50MP triple camera setup with Video Digital Image Stabilization (VDIS) to reduce blur or distortion in videos arising from unsteady or shaky movements. Galaxy M15 5G also houses a 13MP front camera for clear selfies.

Memory Variants, Price, Availability and Offers

Galaxy M55 5G comes in 8GB+128GB storage variant at Rs. 26,999; 8GB+256GB at Rs.29,999 and 12GB+ 256GB at Rs. 32,999 and Galaxy M15 5G comes in 4GB+128GB storage variant at Rs. 12, 999 and 6GB+128GB at Rs. 14, 499.

Galaxy M55 5G will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and at select retail stores, while Galaxy M15 5G will be available on Amazon and at select retail stores starting April 8.

A discount of Rs. 2,000 will be applicable on all cards for the purchase of the Galaxy M55 5G on Samsung.com and Amazon. A discount of the same amount will be applicable on HDFC cards for the purchase of the smartphone at retail stores.

Similarly, A discount of Rs. 1,000 will be applicable on HDFC cards for the purchase of the Galaxy M15 5G.