Gambling den raided at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:18 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: Seven persons who were found gambling at a house in Banjara Hills were arrested by the police on Tuesday night. The police seized Rs. 61,780 cash, seven mobile phones and playing card pack from them.

Those arrested are V Yedukondalu (40), Mohd Saleem (45), Shaik Siraj (30), D Uday (29), A Suresh (30), M Varma (27) and Chandra Mouli (44).

Acting on a tip off, a police team led by Banjara Hills Inspector K Nageshwar Rao raided a house located at Krishna Nagar and caught the seven persons who were playing three card game and gambling. “Yedukondalu was organizing the gambling, invited the participants and collected a commission from them,” said Banjara Hills police.