Game against Bengaluru FC challenging: Marquez

By | Published: 11:34 pm 7:59 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club started their campaign in the seventh season of the Indian Super League with a victory defeating Odisha FC 1-0. However, coach Manuel Marquez Roca feels their next game against Bengaluru FC on Saturday will be more challenging.

Speaking on the eve of the match, the Spaniard said, “We are very happy to begin the tournament with a victory. It gives us a lot of confidence going into the long season. However, we know the next matches are going to be tough. Bengaluru FC is a great side with a great coach and very good players. It is going to be a big challenge.”

When asked about what areas they look to improve from the first match, he revealed, “Every match we need to improve in all departments since it gets tougher with each week. One win doesn’t give you the whole picture.”

The Hyderabad side had a pre-season friendly where they played out a 1-1 draw. However, the 52-year-old feels it would be a different game. “The pre-season match doesn’t say much about the team. It is going to be a different match altogether. We have to be at our best. They are dangerous opponents and they will be among top 4 teams in the season.”

Their premier striker Aridane Santana was on the mark scoring from penalty in the first match. Speaking about his performance, he said, “He is a player who is full of confidence. He is one of the top players. He doesn’t need to score in every match to motivate him. He is always there and he is a leader among the group.”

