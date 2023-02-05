Gandhari Jatara concludes on a grand note in Mancherial

Mancherial: The Gandhari Maisamma Jatara, a three-day long annual important religious and cultural affair of the Rodda clan of Naikpods, a scheduled tribe, concluded on a grand note at Gandhari Fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday.

Elders of Naikpods performed traditional rituals and worshipped Maisamma under the guidance of priests. Women presented Bonam, sweet rice cooked with jaggery and milk, to the deity as a token of gratitude for their well-being. Cultural programmes were organised from Saturday night to early morning. Pillanagrovi and Thappetagullu dance forms presented by shows by tribal artistes, enthralled audiences.

Meanwhile, Koyas, Gonds, Pardhans and Mannewar residing in several parts of erstwhile Adilabad made a beeline to the historic fort and took darshan of the deity carved on a rock at one of hillocks. Some of them sacrificed chickens, goats and sheep as tokens of gratitude.

A Darbar or grievance redressal programme was held to mark the conclusion. Tribals dropped written applications requesting officials to address their challenges. Granting rights over forest lands was their major grievance. Creation of road, health and transportation facilities stood in the top position among their problems. Officials have assured to take steps to resolve the grievances.

A 3.5 kilometre blacktop road was laid from Bokkalagutta village to the fort for the convenience of devotees and tribals, spending Rs.2.10 crore. Government Whip Balka Suman had promised the road during the annual jatara in 2022, with the stretch being thrown open to the public recently.