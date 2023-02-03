Gandhari Jatara kick-starts on a colorful note in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Mancherial: The three-day long annual Gandhari Maisamma Jatara, an important religious and cultural of affair of members of Rodda clan belonging to Naikpod, a lesser known ethnic tribe, kick-started on a colorful start at the historic Gandhari Fort on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri Mandal on Friday evening.

The fort is believed to have been built by a tribal king some 700 years back.

Naikpods offered holy dip to wooden sculptures representing Sadar Bheemanna and other deities in Godavari and brought them to a temple on the outskirts of Bokkalagutta.

They danced to drum beats and performed prayers at the shrine. They would perform Mahapuja to Maisamma and other deities on the fort and ceremoniously worship them on the second day of the fair, Saturday.

Cultural programmes and dance shows such as Thappetagullu and Pillanagrovi by artistes of Naikpod community will be presented on Saturday midnight.

A Praja Darbar is going tobe held for addressing grievances of Adivasis on the final day of the fair on Sunday.

Local public representatives would attend the programme, while leaders of Naikpods and tribal organisations pour out their concerns.

Aesthetic idols spell bound devotees

The Gandhari Fort is believed to have been built by Tribal Kings, who ruled over this region, by taking assistance from Kakatiya rulers, in 1300 AD. It houses the ancient temple of Maisamma.

Similarly, it contains idols of Kala Bhairava Swamy, Lord Siva, Lord Ganesh and Hanuman, idols carved out of rocks. The magnificent idols captivate devotees with their aesthetic value.

Besides, the ancient fort’s magnificent architecture, defensive constructions, bathing tanks and sculpture leaves visitors spellbound.

Importantly, an eight-foot Naga Seshu idol comprising 10 heads, sculpted using a single rock, draws the attention of tourists. Also, it is a home to several medicinal and herbal plants.