Mulugu: Mini jatara commences at Medaram

Minister Satyavathi Rathod along with District Collector S Krishna Aditya visited the Medaram tribal shrine and said arrangements for the jatara were made with Rs.3.10 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:08 PM, Wed - 1 February 23

Minister Satyavathi Rathod at Medaram on Wednesday.

Mulugu: Devotees in large numbers thronged the Medaram tribal shrine in the district on the first of the four-day mini jatara on Wednesday.

While the main jatara is held biennially, the mini jatara, known as Mandamelige pandaga, is held a year before the main jatara marking Magha Shudda Pournami in February. As part of this, the Koya priest of the Sammakka-Sarakka jatara conducted special pujas at Medaram and other villages. While Sammakka chief priest Kokkera Krishnaiah conducted the rituals at Medaram, Sarakka chief priest Kaka Saraiah conducted the rituals at Kannepalli village.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod along with District Collector S Krishna Aditya visited the Medaram tribal shrine and said arrangements for the jatara were made with Rs.3.10 crore. “We are taking all steps to ensure smooth conduct of the mini jatara without causing any difficulties to the pilgrims,” she said.

The Minister also said the government would develop CC roads and side drains under the MGNREGS in villages with Rs.19.50 crore soon. A sum of Rs.1.38 crore was sanctioned for setting up a children’s home in Mulugu as well. Rathod later visited Kondai village of Eturnagaram and laid foundation for development of facilities worth Rs.50.85 lakh.

Zilla Parishad chairperson Kusuma Jagadish, ITDA PO Ankit, SP Gaush Alam and others were present.