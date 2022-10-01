Gandhi Jayanthi: CM KCR to pay floral tributes at Gandhi Park

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:42 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday will pay floral tributes at Gandhi Park, MG Road and then proceed to Gandhi Hospital to unveil the newly installed 16-feet bronze statue of the Father of the Nation.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, after inspecting the ongoing works at MG Road and also at Gandhi Hospital on Saturday morning, said the Chief Minister, after paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at MG Road, would travel through Park Lane, Patny Signal, Clock Tower, Sangeet and Chilkalguda Crossroads to reach Gandhi Hospital.

At Gandhi Hospital, the Chief Minister would unveil the 16 feet bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which was sculpted by Ram Sutar Fine Arts at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore and weighs approximately 5 tonnes. The Chief Minister would later address a public meeting there as well, the Minister said, adding that other works including civil, electrical, greenery works around the statue were taken up at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Renovation works at Gandhi Park, MG Road:

* Complete compound wall with designed grill

* Granite cladding

* Compound wall cladding with clay tiles

* Granite kerbing

* Flooring with flamed finish granite stones right round the park

* Granite footpath

* Clay bricks around the statue pedestal

* Gazebo with platform

Amounts sanctioned:

* Engineering works: Rs 66 lakh

* Utility shifting: Rs 40 lakh

* Landscaping and greenery: Rs 14 lakh

* Decorative lighting: Rs 19 lakh

Total amount: Rs 139 lakh