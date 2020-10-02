Gandhi’s life a lesson for all

The students presented the assembly depicting the life of the great man who lived on the principles of ahimsa and non-violence.

A virtual assembly was organised on Gandhi Jayanti by the students of Pallavi International School to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s messages and persuade children and youth to live in harmony with others. The celebration started with students quoting Gandhij’s sayings.

Students spoke on the importance of the day and how it is celebrated across India. Principal Meetali Archit enlightened the children on Gandhiji’s ideologies and motivated them to lead a life following Gandhian principles.She said the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution which declared that October 2 will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. The essence of Gandhi Jayanti celebration transcends far beyond commemorating Mahatma Gandhi’s birth and his life.

The timeline of Gandhiji’s life was beautifully presented by students through an amazing presentation, the students presented as to why Gandhi Ji chose to follow the path of ahimsa and non-violence to fight against the British Empire. They presented the philosophical and pragmatic ideals of Gandhiji.

The students presented the assembly depicting the life of the great man who lived on the principles of ahimsa and non-violence. The splendid event concluded with a graceful dance by students. The assembly concluded with a picture quiz and the National Anthem.

