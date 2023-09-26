Ganesh idol immersion: 6,000 police personnel deployed on security duties, says Rachakonda CP

Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chauhan said strict security was taken with additional personnel to ensure a peaceful Ganesh idol final immersion with 6,000 police personnel deployed on security duties. Additionally, 1,000 personnel have also been brought from the districts.

“All road repair works and electrical works have been completed in coordination with other departments and the administrators would take due care in the matter of electricity connections,” he said. Last year 9000 idols were installed under Rachakonda, which has increased to 11,000 idols this year.

“Arrangements were made keeping in mind the local challenges, cranes have already been installed by visiting all the ponds, and mobile cranes have been specially installed to lift the big idols. Plan has been prepared for the crane operators to be on duty for eight hours, and an additional crane operator has been appointed,” the commissioner said.

He said that immersion arrangements are being made without any traffic problems, and immersion arrangements have already been completed at 56 ponds.

Approximately 3,600 surveillance cameras are being used for surveillance during immersion and command control centers have been set up in Uppal, Neredmet and LB Nagar.

