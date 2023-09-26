CV Anand conducts route inspection ahead of Ganesh immersion

The inspection, commencing from Balapur Ganesh passed through several significant areas enroute, covering a distance of 19 km procession route from Balapur to Hussain Sagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:34 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand along with senior officials conducted a route inspection in view of the Ganesh idol final immersion on Tuesday.

The inspection, commencing from Balapur Ganesh passed through several significant areas enroute, covering a distance of 19 km procession route from Balapur to Hussain Sagar. The key locations covered are Chandrayanagutta, Charminar, Nayapool, MJ Market, Telugu Talli flyover, Secretariat, and People’s Plaza.

The commissioner instructed officials to work collaboratively, particularly where the processions converge at MJ Market. While inspecting the primary procession lanes near Charminar and Telugu Thalli flyover, the commissioner stressed upon the importance of clear signage to direct the vehicles carrying the idols according to their height specifications.

He further stressed the significance of a scientific evaluation of the route, which included verifying height restrictions, identifying and addressing low-lying wires, and pinpointing potential obstacles that could impede the procession.

Along with staff from city police, additional staff from other districts and allied branches will also be deployed bringing the deployment of the force. Shift system of duties for even officers has been newly planned at 18 important junctions.

The joint command control centre having senior officers from all departments like GHMC, HMDA, Transco, water works , RTA , Medical and Health etc will be fully operational on the day at TSPICCC in Banjara Hills.