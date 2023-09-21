Ganesh idol immersion: Liquor sale banned in parts of Bengaluru until October 1

As a precautionary measure to prevent any untoward incidents during the Ganesh idol immersion in the city, the police department has ordered to ban the sale of alcohol in various police stations until September 30, said police

Bengaluru: In view of the Ganesh idol immersion processions in the city, the Bengaluru city police have prohibited the sale of liquor from September 21 to October 1 in various police divisions of the city, said officials.

In this regard, the Commissioner of City Police has issued an order till October 1, that the Ganesh idols installed in different areas of Bengaluru will be immersed.

Therefore, in order to prevent any untoward incident during the Ganesh idol dissolution, the sale of alcohol has been banned in the Central, North-East, East and North Division Police Stations, police stated.

“The sale of liquor is prohibited on September 22 in Hebbala, JP Nagar, Sanjay Nagar Police Stations of Bengaluru’s North Zone. On September 23, it was suggested to ban the sale of oil in DJ Halli, Pulakeshi Nagar, Bharatinagar Police Station in the East Zone on September 24,” said police.

Also, on September 24, the sale of alcohol is prohibited on September 25 from 6 am to 6 pm at Commercial Street, Shivajinagar, Halasuru Gate Police Station of the East Division, police added.

“The sale of liquor has been banned in Yalahanka Upanagar, Kudigehalli, Yalahanka, and Vidyaranyapur Police Stations of North Eastern Division from 6 pm of September 23 to 6 am on September 25, and in High Ground Station of Central Division from 6 am of September 30 to 6 am of October 1,” said police.

