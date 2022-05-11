Gang of robbers nabbed by Hyderabad Task Force

Hyderabad: A gang that robbed a man of Rs.50 lakh at Afzalgunj was nabbed by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, who recovered Rs.28.2 lakh from them.

Those caught were Vicky Rajpurohit (28), Manoj Panwar (33), Vishnu Gopal (23), Tikam Chand (25) and Mitesh Chowdhary (25). Another suspect, Khim Rajpurohit (35), was absconding.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said a businessman Jog Singh had given Rs.50 lakh to his worker Mitta Lal asking him to hand it over to another person on March 16. Mitta Lal was on his way with the cash bag to Shahinyathgunj on a two-wheeler when the gang waylaid him and snatched the bag at Afzalgunj.

“They then fled to Rajasthan. Based on information, five of them were caught while Khim Rajpurohit is absconding,” Anand said, adding that Khim Rajpurohit was aware of the transactions and cash movement of Jog Singh and had planned the robbery. Efforts are on to nab the absconding Rajpurohit, who is said to have Rs.15 lakh of the stolen money with him.