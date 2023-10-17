Gangula advises people not to vote for Cong, BJP

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister advised the people not to waste their votes by voting for the Congress and BJP, which would not come to power.

Published Date - 04:01 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Advising them to cast their votes to a political party which would come to power, he said the BRS was the only alternative since the party was going to form the government for the third consecutive term. Reacting to BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender’s comments against Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Minister said the legislator had no right to criticize the Chief Minister.

When asked about Rajender’s allegation that BRS leaders had tried to defeat him in the 2018 elections, Kamalakar said the BJP leader had won those polls only on Chandrashekhar Rao’s photo. Rajender was also given a Ministerial post.

Though Rajender won in the 2021 by-polls, he was elected with help from the Congress, he said, challenging Rajender to prove his strength by winning the seat with huge majority in the coming elections.

