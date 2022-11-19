Gangula examines arrangements for Numaish in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:44 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

BC Welfare Minister G Kamalakar examining arrangements for numaish exhibition at Ambedkar stadium in Karimnagar on Saturday

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar examined arrangements for the Numaish scheduled to be held in Karimnagar in February next year.

The Minister along with Nampally Exhibition Society representatives examined arrangements at Ambedkar stadium here on Saturday.

The All India Industrial Exhibition, popular as the Numaish, which has been organized in Nampally exhibition grounds Hyderabad during the last 82 years, is going to be held in Karimnagar for the first time outside Hyderabad.

Karimnagar agriculture market committee chairman Reddaveni Madhu, Nampally exhibition society vice-president Ashwin Margam, former vice-president Dr Prabhashankar, secretary Sainath Dayakar, members V Jayaraj and others were present.