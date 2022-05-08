Gangula’s birthday celebrated on grand scale in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:30 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Karimnagar: The 54th birthday of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar was celebrated on the grand scale in the town on Sunday.

The event was celebrated by cutting cakes and distributing sweets among the public by TRS corporators, party leaders and activists. Besides performing special prayers in different temples, fruits distribution, blood donation camps and meals distribution programmes were also organized.

Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao along with TRS district president GV Ramakrishna Rao and deputy mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani cut a huge cake while participating in celebrations held at Telangana chowk.

TRS leaders and workers under the aegis of TRSV coordinator Ponnam Anil Kumar Goud performed special prayers in Venkateshwara temple located in the market road and distributed breakfast to the poor.

25th division corporator Yedla Saritha distributed watermelons to the local people under a ‘gift a smile’ programme.

On the other hand, Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar wished Kamalakar with a birthday greeting through his twitter account.

