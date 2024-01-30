Ganja chocolates seized in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 12:00 PM

Khammam: Excise task force personnel have arrested two persons and seized three kilograms of ganja chocolates besides eight kg dry ganja.

The arrest took place on Monday late night hours during vehicle inspections at Warangal cross roads under Khammam two-town police station limits. Excise inspector R Vijender, SI Atcha Rao, constables Nageshwar Rao, Vishwanath and Naresh took part in the inspections.