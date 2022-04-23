Ganja peddlers now switch to Hash Oil in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Ramagundam prohibition and excise CI S Ramesh producing the members of Hash Oil circulation gang before media. (file photo)

Peddapalli: Ganja peddlers seemed to have changed their mode of business. Instead of cannabis, they have reportedly switched over to the more demandable intoxicating substance Hash Oil, the liquid form of ganja. Easy transportation and getting an effective kick with a single drop of oil are said to be main reasons for smugglers to shift over to the hash oil circulation business.

Earlier, peddlers had to face hardships to transport cannabis through different modes of transportations such as trains, buses and other goods transportation vehicles. However, hash oil made their task easier. Interesting facts came to light with the detention of a hash oil smuggling gang by Ramagundam Prohibition and Excise police recently, for the first time other than Hyderabad. Besides arresting five persons including a minor boy, 900 ml hash oil was also seized from the gang members. Surprisingly, the gang members carried hash oil bottles in their underwear from Araku, Vishakapatnam agency area of Andhra Pradesh to Godavarikhani of Ramagundam coal belt area.

According to excise department officials, the gang, which used to engage in ganja transportation and sale in Ramagundam, has recently shifted to hash oil since it is very easy to transport. Out of five members of the gang, three persons went to Araku in a car and brought two liters of hash oil. Speaking to Telangana Today, Ramagundam prohibition and excise CI Sunkari Ramesh said that the gang members carried two liters of hash oil filled in four half litre bottles in their underwear while travelling in a car from Araku to Ramagundam to escape from police or excise officials checking.

In the interrogation, the gang members revealed it. The gang, which used to transport and circulate cannabis, has shifted to hash oil since it was very easy to carry and escape from random checking. Moreover, it was more profitable since liter hash oil was being sold at Rs 10 lakh. It has been sold to youth and others by filling in five ml bottles. Each five ml bottle was being sold at Rs 2,000. The gang, which was purchasing a litre of hash oil by spending between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh in Araku, was selling it at Rs 10 lakh in Ramagundam and its surrounding areas, CI informed.

It is learnt that a five ml bottle of hash oil was enough for twenty persons to smoke cigarettes by dipping in it. With both the Telugu state governments taking serious steps to check cannabis circulation, ganja cultivators have changed their mode of business. Instead of selling wet ganja, they were producing hash oil by processing ganja plants and selling it to smugglers by filling in liter and half liter bottles to carry easily, Excise source said.

Unlike earlier, paddlers were using personal vehicles such as cars and bikes to transport hash oil. Youths were traveling to Araku in their personal vehicles on the pretext of visiting tourist places and bringing hash oil. While some youths were reaching Araka through Badrachalam, others traveling through Chennur of Mancherial district, Maharastra, Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Besides Ramagundam coal belt area, hash oil was being sold to ganja addicted persons in Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Manthani and other areas, sources added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .