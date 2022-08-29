Ganja worth Rs 1.18 crore seized at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:33 PM, Mon - 29 August 22

Kothagudem: Police seized 594 kg dry ganja worth Rs 1.18 crore at Bhadrachalam in the district and arrested one smuggler.

ASP, B Rohith Raj speaking to the media at Bhadrachalam on Monday informed that during vehicle inspection at the local forest check post on Sunday SI, Madhu Prasad and staff found two cars moving suspiciously. When they stopped the cars two smugglers in the cars ran away and one smuggler Anvesh of Sarapaka in the district was taken into custody.

During interrogation Anvesh confessed to police that he and the two others procured ganja from suppliers, Ramu and Mahender at Malkangiri of Odisha and were smuggling the substance to Chennai in Tamil Nadu to hand over it to a peddler, Jaya Kumar. Anvesh was remanded to judicial custody on Monday, ASP said.

Efforts were on to nab the ran away smugglers Kumar and Pravin, who happened to be relatives of Anvesh. The trio and Chennai peddler Jaya Kumar were arrested by Maredumilli police of AP and were jailed in the past. Two cars used for ganja smuggling were also seized, Rohith Raj informed.