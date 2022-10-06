Ganja worth Rs 2.80 crore seized, two held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two persons who were allegedly transporting ganja were arrested and 1,300 kg of ganja, a DCM vehicle and two mobile phones, all worth Rs. 2.80 crore was seized from them by the Hayathnagar police.

The arrested persons were identified as Narendra Harijan (29) and Chandresh Saketh (32), both residents of Hanuman Tehsil, Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Two others Penta Rao of East Godavari and Rajesh Kumar of Chattisgarh, who were also involved in the case are absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said at the instance of Rajesh, who is a transport company owner, two others Harijan and Chandresh went to East Godavari in the DCM and met Penta Rao on October 2 to purchase ganja.

“Penta Rao took their vehicle into the forest area where he loaded 1,300 kg of the ganja. The ganja is usually stored at a remote place in the interiors of the forest to avoid police raid and seizure. After loading the ganja, he handed over the vehicle to Harijan and Chandraseh,” he said.

While the duo was transporting the consignment to Madhya Pradesh, the Hayathnagar police caught them at Pedda Amberpet junction. Efforts are to nab the remaining two persons who are absconding.