Ganja worth Rs 6 lakh seized in Mahabubabad, three held

The police, who were conducting vehicle checks near Aakeru bridge, chased two cars and intercepted them near a check-post at Jamandlapally and found ganja in both the cars

By | Published: 8:26 pm

Mahabubabad: Mahabubabad Rural police arrested three persons and seized 60 kgs of ganja worth Rs six lakhs from them on Thursday. They also seized two cars used in the transportation of ganja.

The police, who were conducting vehicle checks near Aakeru bridge, chased two cars and intercepted them near a check-post at Jamandlapally and found ganja in both the cars. They arrested S Sharath of Jamandlapally, B Ashwin of Thorrur and M Ramesh of Mylaram village of Rayaparthy mandal in connection with the ganja peddling.

The peddlers reportedly purchased the dry ganja from Odisha at Rs 1,500 per kg a week ago. They were on their way to Hyderabad and then to Mumbai to sell the banned substance to earn easy money. One more accused, P Ashok of Jamandlapally is absconding, SP Koti Reddy told the media.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .