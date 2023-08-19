Gannavaram MLA survives unhurt in road accident

The road accident took place at 10.25 am when three vehicles in his convoy, which were going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, collided with each other .

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Representational Image.

Suryapet: Gannavaram (AP) MLA Vallabhaneni Vamshi on Saturday survived unhurt in a road accident on National Highway No. 65 at Khasimpet of Chivvemla mandal in the district.

The road accident took place at 10.25 am when three vehicles in his convoy, which were going to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, collided with each other . Vamshi was traveling in the third vehicle. After the incident, Vamshi left for Hyderabad in another vehicle.

According to the police, no one was injured in the incident. The driver of the first vehicle in the convoy applied the brake suddenly after spotting a vehicle crossing the road that resulted in the incident.