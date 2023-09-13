Gastrointestinal Disorders: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatment – Explained By Dr. TLVD Prasad Babu

Dr. TLVD Prasad Babu of Yashoda Hospitals interacts with the Editor of Telangana Today and explains gastrointestinal disorders, their causes, symptoms, and treatments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:18 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

He also discusses the effects of alcohol on the liver, how to identify liver problems, regular tests to be made to check the organ’s health, and abdominal cancer. Watch the full video and leave your doubts in the comments. You will get them answered by the doctor himself in another video from Telangana Today.

