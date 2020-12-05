Gautam Gambhir wants Ravindra Jadeja to bat at No.5

After having stitched a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya in the third ODI, he came out all guns blazing in the first T20 smashing an unbeaten 44 in just 23 balls.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:02 pm

Hyderabad: Ravindra Jadeja has been impressive with the bat in the ongoing series against Australia.

After having stitched a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya in the third ODI, he came out all guns blazing in the first T20 smashing an unbeaten 44 in just 23 balls that helped them India to 161 runs and eventually winning the match by 11 runs.

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir feels the all-rounder should bat high in the line-up. “I would probably want him to bat at number five because then you can have KL Rahul bat at number four, Virat Kohli at number three and then Jadeja at five, Pandya at six, and you can have another all-rounder at number seven. Use his form. My point has always been very simple. If you make someone bat at number seven, he will bat like a number seven. If you make him bat like a number four or five, he will bat like it and that is how it has always been with everyone,” Gambhir said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .