Sunil Gavaskar wants Rohit as opener as soon as possible

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:49 am

Hyderabad: India’s disaster show in the pink-ball Test, where they were skittled out for their lowest Test total of 36 runs to lose the match by eight wickets, in Adelaide opened a can of worms. Many questioned Prithvi Shaw’s place in the team after his poor run of form in both innings.

While Mayank Agarwal too failed to contribute much with the bat, the clamour for Rohit Sharma as opener is growing. Joining them was Indian great cricketer Sunil Gavaskar. He said Rohit should open the innings as he is better equipped than Shaw and Agarwal. “Rohit will definitely play. He is a better Test player than Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. If he is fit then he will straightaway slot at the top of the order,” said Gavaskar while speaking on Channel 7.

He also hit out at Shaw’s dismissal in the match. “Even in this Test, there was such a big gap between bat and pad. It was just the second delivery of the game (in the first innings). You want to make sure that you are playing with soft hands and as late as possible.”

