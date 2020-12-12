Gear up for KMC elections, Puvvada to party workers

The Minister instructed all the party corporators and local leaders have to visit their respective municipal divisions regularly and maintain cordial relation with the residents

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar urged party workers to gear up for the ensuing elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC). Speaking after inaugurating a meeting hall of the TRS party on Saturday, he said all the party corporators and local leaders have to visit their respective municipal divisions regularly and maintain cordial relation with the residents.

During their visit to the divisions, the corporators and leaders have to focus on addressing the issues being faced by the residents and strive to address them. He asked them to bring to his notice about the issues they could not solve by themselves. Ajay Kumar said the officials were on the task of finalising the reservations of municipal divisions. After the reservations were finalised some of the sitting corporators might not be able to get the party tickets, yet they should strive for the victory of the nominees to be fielded by the party.

The Minister told the party cadres to keep in mind that the party victory was their victory, and informed that the number of municipal divisions could go up to 60 from the existing 50 divisions. In-charges for each division would soon be appointed.

Congress could be the main opponent in the municipal elections to TRS and the BJP does not have a place in Khammam as the people in the district have never supported communal parties. Moreover, the BJP has not won in any of the recent elections like gram panchayat, MPTC, Assembly or the Parliament, he said.

He further stated that efforts were on to organise training classes to the party workers on the party policies, government’s development and welfare programmes. The party leaders have to regularly visit the party office in Khammam.

Later on the day the Minister laid the foundation stone for various development works and inaugurated modern public toilets in the 38th division. During evening hours Ajay Kumar along with Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy inaugurated Rythu Vedikas in Burghampahad, Sarapaka and Bhadrachalam mandals in Kothagudem district.

