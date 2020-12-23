Gear up for recruitment drive: Telangana DGP to officials

The officials have to make efforts to prepare the youth to join the police force by providing them proper training to appear for written and physical fitness tests, said DGP M Mahender Reddy

Khammam: Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy directed the district police officials to be prepared to train the youth for the police recruitment drive which the State government announced recently.

The officials have to make efforts to prepare the youth to join the police force by providing them proper training to appear for written and physical fitness tests, he said, adding that priority would be given to the local youth in respective districts in the recruitment.

The DGP was speaking after inaugurating a Battle Obstacle Assault Course (BOAC), firing range and parade grounds at the district police headquarters located at Hemachandrapuram near Kothagudem on Wednesday. He held a meeting with officials to take stock of the law and order situation here.

Speaking to the media, he said steps were being taken to make Bhadradri Kothagudem a Maoist-free district. The district police officials have been working effectively in preventing movement of naxals into the district from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

Modern technology has been employed to track the Maoist’s activities. The department officials were reaching out to the youth in the villages educating them not to join the naxal movement, Mahender Reddy noted.

The police have been striving to take the State and Central government schemes to the public. With the help of State governments all required facilities were being provided to the police personnel, he added.

The DGP appreciated the Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt, Additional SP(Operations) V Tirupathi and the special party police in containing the Maoists. He expressed pleasure at setting up a helipad at the district police headquarters unlike any other district in the state.

Additional DGP (Greyhounds) K Srinivas Reddy, IG (Warangal range) Y Nagi Reddy, IG (SIB) B Prabhakar Rao, Additional SP (AR) B Krishnaiah, Bhadrachalam ASP Vineeth G and were present.

