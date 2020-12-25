Geeta Jayanthi celebrated in Mancherial

About 100 members of the organisaiton and the practitioners of the ancient system of fitness gathered on the premises of SBAM at Ramnagar and thronged a temple of Lord Krishna.

By | Published: 11:26 pm

Mancherial: Members of Sri Bhagavad Geeta Adhyayana mandala (SBAM), a religious organisation and practitioners of yoga celebrated Geeta Jayanti in Mancherial on Friday. Spiritual leaders Dr Gurrala Krishna Reddy and Aravapalli Rajesham delivered a discourse on the sacred text.

About 100 members of the organisaiton and the practitioners of the ancient system of fitness gathered on the premises of SBAM at Ramnagar and thronged a temple of Lord Krishna. They attended Satsang rendered by Krishna Reddy and Arivepalli Rajesham, who dwelled on the teachings of the text and shared the essence of the holy book.

Ashok Arya Vidhyarthi of Pathanjali Yog Peeth, who was the chief guest of the event, handed over prizes to winners of a quiz on Bhagavad Gita held for students. He appreciated the members of the SBAM for passionately spreading the text and inculcating spirituality among the citizens. He was all praise for them for promoting yoga.

President of the organization Ranga Agaiah, general secretary Katakam Harish, treasurer Drakshapalli Chandrasekhar, members Dr K Krishna, Dr Sugunakar Reddy, and scores of yoga practitioners were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .