Get binge-watching this weekend

By | Published: 6:05 pm

With the onset of the festive season, Star Movies is set to treat audiences to a cinematic adventure with some of the biggest Hollywood films of recent times. Kickstarting the seasons celebrations with some much-needed cheer, the channel will bring you a specially curated selection of movies that guarantee an enjoyable binge-watching spree.

Beginning this month, Star Movies will premiere ‘Glass’ by M Night Shyamalan, James Mangold’s Ford v Ferrari and Taika Waititi’s ‘Jojo Rabbit’, that were critically acclaimed at the Oscars. Whether it’s your love for Superhero thrillers, reel life adaptations or you’re just looking to see a fanciful version of Adolf Hitler, these films pack a punch. Sit back and enjoy these gripping movies; 3 Weeks, 3 Premieres – Back to Back Sundays and a whole load of entertainment from 9 pm.

As part of its Diwali Special, catch the top Hollywood grossers of all time – Avengers: Infinity War, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Titanic, Avatar and Avengers: End Game on November 14 to indulge audiences in their favourite cult classics.So, put on those comfy pyjamas and grab a bowl of popcorn for cozy movie nights with your family this Diwali.