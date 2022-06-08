| Get The Answers For These Questions Right For Tspsc Exams

Get the answers for these questions right for TSPSC exams

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions that you can practice.

1. Which was first phase of Asaf Jahis?

a) A.D 1300-1591

b) A.D 1591-1687

c) A.D. 1874-1948

d) A.D 1724-1948

Ans: d

2. What were the main drinking water supply at the time of Qutb Shahis?

a) Mir Jumla pond

b) Jalapally pond

c) 1 & 2

d) Osman Sagar

Ans: c

3. During Asaf Jahis period, which city was the capital from 1724 to 1763?

a) Golkonda

b) Aurangabad

c) Both

d) None

Ans: c

4. Which is the correct regarding construction period?

a) Charminar – A.D 1591

b) Osman Sagar – A.D 1917

c) Himayath Sagar – A.D 1927

d) All of the above

Ans: d

5. Which is the highest peak in Satnala range?

a) Nirmal peak

b) Mahabubaghat

c)None

d) Kerimori ghat

Ans: b

6. Where was first mining college started in Telangana?

a) Manugur

b) Palwancha

c) Yellandu

d) Kothagudem

Ans: d

7. Which water fall is highest in Telangana?

a) Bogatha

b) Kuntala

c) Pochera

d) Gaddalasari

Ans: d

8. Which is historical place in Jagtial district?

a) Eleshwaram

b) Dhulikatta

c) Peddabankur

d) Kotilingala

Ans: d

9. Which style of architecture usually appears in Hyderabad’s Constructions?

a) Gandhara

b) Amaravati

c) Indo – Persian

d) Indo – Greek

Ans: c

10. Kakatiya Thermal plant is located in which district of Telangana?

a) Jayashankar- Bhupalapally

b) Warangal

c) Mancherial

d) Mahabubabad

Ans: a

Sociology

1. Pick out wrongly matched

i) JS Verma Committee – Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013

ii) Justice PV Reddy – report related to Honor Killing

iii) Bell Bajaon campaign – Domestic violence

a) i only b) ii only c) ii and iii d) None of the above

Ans: b

2. Identify the causes for growth of regionalism in the India?

1) Under development

2) Awareness of deprivation

3) Imposition of a particular ideology by the Central Government

4) Regional imbalances

Code:

a) 1, 2 , 3 b) 2 , 3 , 4 c) 1 , 3 , 4 d) All the above

Ans: d

3. Match the following list I & II

List – I List – II

Tribes also called as

1) Gonds a) Sugali

2) Kolam b) Koli

3) Lambada c) Kurru

4) Yerukula d) Pittalollu

e) Mannervarlu

a) 1-b, 2-e, 3-a, 4-c b) 1-a, 2-b, 3-c, 4-e

c) 1-e, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d d) 1-b, 2-e, 3-d, 4-c

Ans: a

4. Tribal state in 6th Schedule is

a) Meghalaya

b) Assam

c) Mizoram, Tripura

d) All the above

Ans: c

5. When did the Telangana government launched the Water Grid Programme?

a) 2015

b) 2016

c) 2014

d) 2013

Ans: a

6. Which one of the following is true about caste system?

a. It stands in the way of democracy

b. There are no restrictions on its members

c. Members can adopt any profession of their choice

d. Members are comparatively free in matters of marriage

Ans: a

7. Who looks after the prevention of SC, ST, Atrocities Act 1989

a. State Government

b. Central Government

c. President

d. Concern Ministry

Ans: b

8. Who wrote the book titled ‘Tribal Hyderabad’

a. Nicolus

b. Thomas Manroe

c. Haimendorf

d. Ravi Narayana Reddy

Ans: c

9. System during the early Vedic period?

1) Occupation based classification 2) Hierarchical structure

3) Mobility from one caste to the other 4) Commensality reels

a. 1 and 2

b. 2 and 4

c. 3 and 4

d. 2 and 3

Ans: b

10. When was IGNOAPS launched?

a. 19 November, 2006

b. December 18, 2007

c. 19 November, 2007

d. December 24, 2007

Ans: c

To be continued…

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles