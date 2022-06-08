Get the answers for these questions right for TSPSC exams

This article will help you deal with questions related to Telangana State in the upcoming government recruitment exams. Here are a few sample questions that you can practice.
1. Which was first phase of Asaf Jahis?
a) A.D 1300-1591
b) A.D 1591-1687
c) A.D. 1874-1948
d) A.D 1724-1948
Ans: d
2. What were the main drinking water supply at the time of Qutb Shahis?
a) Mir Jumla pond
b) Jalapally pond
c) 1 & 2
d) Osman Sagar
Ans: c
3. During Asaf Jahis period, which city was the capital from 1724 to 1763?
a) Golkonda
b) Aurangabad
c) Both
d) None
Ans: c
4. Which is the correct regarding construction period?
a) Charminar – A.D 1591
b) Osman Sagar – A.D 1917
c) Himayath Sagar – A.D 1927
d) All of the above
Ans: d
5. Which is the highest peak in Satnala range?
a) Nirmal peak
b) Mahabubaghat
c)None
d) Kerimori ghat
Ans: b
6. Where was first mining college started in Telangana?
a) Manugur
b) Palwancha
c) Yellandu
d) Kothagudem
Ans: d
7. Which water fall is highest in Telangana?
a) Bogatha
b) Kuntala
c) Pochera
d) Gaddalasari
Ans: d
8. Which is historical place in Jagtial district?
a) Eleshwaram
b) Dhulikatta
c) Peddabankur
d) Kotilingala
Ans: d
9. Which style of architecture usually appears in Hyderabad’s Constructions?
a) Gandhara
b) Amaravati
c) Indo – Persian
d) Indo – Greek
Ans: c
10. Kakatiya Thermal plant is located in which district of Telangana?
a) Jayashankar- Bhupalapally
b) Warangal
c) Mancherial
d) Mahabubabad
Ans: a
Sociology
1. Pick out wrongly matched
i) JS Verma Committee – Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2013
ii) Justice PV Reddy – report related to Honor Killing
iii) Bell Bajaon campaign – Domestic violence
a) i only b) ii only c) ii and iii d) None of the above
Ans: b
2. Identify the causes for growth of regionalism in the India?
1) Under development
2) Awareness of deprivation
3) Imposition of a particular ideology by the Central Government
4) Regional imbalances
Code:
a) 1, 2 , 3 b) 2 , 3 , 4 c) 1 , 3 , 4 d) All the above
Ans: d
3. Match the following list I & II
List – I List – II
Tribes also called as
1) Gonds a) Sugali
2) Kolam b) Koli
3) Lambada c) Kurru
4) Yerukula d) Pittalollu
e) Mannervarlu
a) 1-b, 2-e, 3-a, 4-c b) 1-a, 2-b, 3-c, 4-e
c) 1-e, 2-a, 3-b, 4-d d) 1-b, 2-e, 3-d, 4-c
Ans: a
4. Tribal state in 6th Schedule is
a) Meghalaya
b) Assam
c) Mizoram, Tripura
d) All the above
Ans: c
5. When did the Telangana government launched the Water Grid Programme?
a) 2015
b) 2016
c) 2014
d) 2013
Ans: a
6. Which one of the following is true about caste system?
a. It stands in the way of democracy
b. There are no restrictions on its members
c. Members can adopt any profession of their choice
d. Members are comparatively free in matters of marriage
Ans: a
7. Who looks after the prevention of SC, ST, Atrocities Act 1989
a. State Government
b. Central Government
c. President
d. Concern Ministry
Ans: b
8. Who wrote the book titled ‘Tribal Hyderabad’
a. Nicolus
b. Thomas Manroe
c. Haimendorf
d. Ravi Narayana Reddy
Ans: c
9. System during the early Vedic period?
1) Occupation based classification 2) Hierarchical structure
3) Mobility from one caste to the other 4) Commensality reels
a. 1 and 2
b. 2 and 4
c. 3 and 4
d. 2 and 3
Ans: b
10. When was IGNOAPS launched?
a. 19 November, 2006
b. December 18, 2007
c. 19 November, 2007
d. December 24, 2007
Ans: c
To be continued…
By K Aloke Kumar
Director,
Telangana State BC Study Circles