Get your facts right, KTR tells Shah

‘Amit Shah Saab, if roads and other infrastructure works are being taken up in Varanasi, Patna or Ahmedabad, bear in mind that there is Telangana’s share in such works’, said KTR

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing with his relentless attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress for their attempts to mislead the people of Telangana, TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Monday tore into Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims of the Centre having extended assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore to Telangana State in the past six years.

Addressing a roadshow at R K Puram, Rama Rao, pointing out how the senior BJP leader was misrepresenting facts, said Shah’s claims came during his visit to Hyderabad, when in reality, Telangana’s share of taxes to the Central kitty was Rs 2.72 lakh crore. “In return, the Centre paid a mere Rs 1.40 lakh crore through devolution of taxes,” he said.

“Amit Shah Saab, if roads and other infrastructure works are being taken up in Varanasi, Patna or Ahmedabad, bear in mind that there is Telangana’s share in such works,” Rao pointed out amid applause from the huge gathering. Telangana is one of the few States that feeds the Centre with high tax generation and is a pillar of strength for the country,” Rama Rao said.

Ridiculing the promises being doled out by local BJP leaders to flood-affected families, the TRS working president said the same BJP leaders had obstructed the distribution of the interim financial aid of Rs 10,000 by the TRS government by lodging complaints against such financial aid.

“How can a party that obstructs financial aid of Rs 10,000 from reaching the people offer an aid of Rs 25,000?” he asked, and pointed out that despite attempts by the BJP to derail the distribution programme, the TRS government had distributed Rs 650 crore till date and was prepared to spend another Rs 100 to Rs 300 crore once the elections are over.

Pointing out that the TRS was taking on two national parties, which were stooping to new lows to garner a few votes, Rama Rao asked the people to question leaders of these parties as to why they should vote for them. He also recalled the 2013 bomb blast in Dilsukhnagar during the Congress regime and said there were no communal clashes or curfews in Hyderabad in the past seven years of TRS regime. “Think wisely and choose between development and destruction, between ‘gully’ party and Delhi party. Remember, if there is steady and able leadership, it will bring in investments and jobs,” the Minister said.

The crowd, which erupted in applause when Rama Rao pointed out that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced free water supply and various other initiatives for the welfare of the poor on Monday, also responded with a loud ‘Yes’ when he asked them whether the TRS should hit a century this time in the GHMC elections by winning 100 seats.

