Test your knowledge on environment

Published Date - 11:20 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

Hyderabad: These practice questions focusing on World and Indian Geography, Environment and Ecology will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following types of land locally known as Reh?

A. The land under the settlements, roads, mines and quarries along with barren lands are included in this

B. The total land area on which crops are grown in a region.

C. It is the land in which crops are raised for some period of time but has not been cultivated for the last five years due to certain deficiencies such as alkalinity and salinity in the soils

D. When lands are left unused to regain their lost fertility in a natural way

Ans: C

Explanation: Cultivable Waste is the land in which crops are raised for some period of time but has not been cultivated for the last five years due to certain deficiencies such as alkalinity and salinity in the soils. Such cultivable wastes are locally known as Reh, Bhur, Usar, and Khola in some parts of north India. Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan have a high share of cultivable waste land in total land use in respective states.

2. With reference to the fallow lands which of the following statement is incorrect?

A. When lands are left unused to erode away their fertility in a natural way is called fallow land

B. On the basis of usability criteria fallow lands can be divided into two groups current and old

C. Current fallow is the land in which no crop is raised during the current year

D. Old fallow land remains unused for a period of one or more years but not exceeding 5 years

Ans: A

Explanation: When lands are left unused to regain their lost fertility in a natural way is called fallow land. On the basis of usability criteria fallow lands can be divided into two groups current and old. Current fallow is the land in which no crop is raised during the current year. Old fallow land remains unused for a period of one or more years but not exceeding 5 years. This is due to low investment capacity of numerous small and marginal farmers in advanced technology, lack of awareness, loss of fertility of soil, inadequacy of rainfall, lacking in irrigational facility etc.

3. Consider the following

1. Wheat is sown in mid-October-mid-November and harvested in March

2. Wheat grows well in cool, moist climate and ripens in a warm, dry climate

Which of the above statement (s) is/are correct about climatic conditions for Growing Wheat?

A. Only 1 B. Only 2 C. Both 1 and 2 D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: C

Explanation: Wheat is a Rabi crop. It is sown in mid-October-mid-November and harvested in March. It grows well in cool, moist climate and ripens in a warm, dry climate. The cool winters and the hot summers are conducive to a good crop. A cloudless sky having bright sunshine during ripening and harvesting periods will make better quality wheat. Winter rainfall is ideal.

Environment and Ecology

4. Consider the following statement about bioremediation.

1. It may be defined as any process that uses microorganisms or their enzymes to return the environment altered by contaminants to its original condition.

2. Bioremediation may be employed in order to attack specific contaminants, such as chlorinated pesticides that are degraded by bacterial.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

a. Only 1 b. Only 2

c. 1 and 2 d. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: C

